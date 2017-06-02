Iran honoring nuclear deal but nearing heavy-water limit again: IAEA

VIENNA (Reuters) – Iran has stayed within limits on its nuclear activities imposed by a 2015 deal with world powers but is close to once again breaching a ceiling on its stock of one chemical, a quarterly report by the U.N. atomic watchdog showed on Friday.

