Morocco police, protesters clash in northern town: witness

Since late at night on Thursday and up until today evening, clashes between Operation Dignity forces backed up by air raids from Egyptian warplanes and Benghazi Defence Brigades and Al-Bunyan Al-Marsous brigades positioned in Waddan and Sokna towns in Jufra, central Libya. According to sources from Jufra, the airstrikes were conducted by Egyptian warplanes allying with Khalifa Haftar’s forces and they targeted a number of state institutions. However, the spokesman of the Operation Dignity, Ahmed Al-Mesmari, said that the airstrikes targeted what he described terrorists camps in Waddan and Sokna. Egyptian warplanes raided last Friday Derna city on what it said locations for Derna Shura Council, and they are believed to have raided Hun town on Sunday as well, before Egypt had conducted second time airstrikes on Derna last Monday. Derna residents went out to the public squares on Friday to protest the Egyptian assaults on Libya and on their city. The post Armed clashes, airstrikes sweep through central Libya appeared first on Libyan Express - Breaking News and Latest Updates from Libya.