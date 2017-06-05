7 killed, 48 injured in London Bridge and Borough Market attacks, 3 attackers shot dead

London Bridge attack terrorists wore FAKE suicide vests to put off cops during deadly knife rampage (Photo: Internet)

Metropolitan Police said seven people died in two terrorist incidents on London Bridge and Borough Market, in addition to the three suspects who were fatally shot by police.

The events unfolded around 10 p.m. GMT when a van mowed down pedestrians along the London Bridge, police said. Police said three suspects exited the vehicle at the nearby Borough Market and attempted to stab people.

The three suspects, who were wearing hoax suicide vests, were shot and killed by police. Live updates below:

British Prime Minister Theresa May said the three terrorist attacks in three months were not connected by a common network but were bound together by the “single evil ideology of Islamist extremism.”

She said action must be taken within Britain, saying there is “far too much tolerance of extremism in our country.” British authorities have disrupted five credible plots since March, May added, without offering details.

She said Thursday’s general election in the U.K. will still go on.

