After London attack, May faces election heat over police cuts

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain's election campaign resumed in earnest on Monday with Prime Minister Theresa May's opinion poll lead narrowing and the focus firmly on her security record after an attack by marauding jihadis killed seven people in the heart of London.
U.S.-backed anti-Islamic State forces to announce Raqqa assault start date on Tuesday
BEIRUT (Reuters) - U.S.-backed Syrian rebels fighting Islamic State will announce the start date for the final assault on Raqqa city on Tuesday, aiming to oust the militants from their de facto capital in Syria, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said on Monday.
Arab powers sever Qatar ties, citing support for militants
DUBAI (Reuters) - The Arab world's biggest powers cut ties with Qatar on Monday over alleged support for Islamists and Iran, reopening a festering wound two weeks after U.S. President Donald Trump's demand for Muslim states to fight terrorism.
Bracing for Russian military exercise, Lithuania puts up a border fence
RAMONISKIAI BORDER CROSSING POINT, Lithuania (Reuters) - Lithuania has began constructing a two-meter high wire fence along its border with the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad ahead of military exercises Moscow is planning to hold there in September.
Turkey plans to strip ‘fugitives’ of citizenship, including Gulen: ministry
ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey's interior ministry said on Monday it would strip citizenship from 130 people suspected of militant links, including the U.S.-based cleric it says orchestrated last July's failed coup, unless they return to Turkey within three months.
U.S. poised to warn U.N. rights forum of possible withdrawal
GENEVA (Reuters) - The United States is expected to signal on Tuesday that it might withdraw from the United Nations Human Rights Council unless reforms are ushered in including the removal of what it sees as an "anti-Israel bias", diplomats and activists said.