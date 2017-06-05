Turkey plans to strip ‘fugitives’ of citizenship, including Gulen: ministry

ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkey's interior ministry said on Monday it would strip citizenship from 130 people suspected of militant links, including the U.S.-based cleric it says orchestrated last July's failed coup, unless they return to Turkey within three months.

