U.S.-backed anti-Islamic State forces to announce Raqqa assault start date on Tuesday

BEIRUT (Reuters) – U.S.-backed Syrian rebels fighting Islamic State will announce the start date for the final assault on Raqqa city on Tuesday, aiming to oust the militants from their de facto capital in Syria, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said on Monday.

