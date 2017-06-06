Russia scrambles jet fighter to intercept U.S. bomber over Baltics

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia scrambled a Sukhoi Su-27 fighter jet on Tuesday to intercept a U.S. B-52 strategic bomber which it said was flying close to its border over the Baltic Sea, Russia's Defence Ministry said.

