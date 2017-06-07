At least 12 killed in militant attack in Iran, Guards blame Saudi Arabia

LONDON (Reuters) – Suicide bombers and gunmen attacked the Iranian parliament and the Mausoleum of Ayatollah Khomeini in Tehran on Wednesday, killing at least 12 people in a twin assault which Iran's Revolutionary Guards blamed on regional rival Saudi Arabia.
