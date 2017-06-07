Pro-Assad alliance threatens to hit U.S. positions in Syria

BEIRUT (Reuters) – A military alliance fighting in support of President Bashar al-Assad threatened on Wednesday to hit U.S. positions in Syria, warning its "self-restraint" over U.S. air strikes would end if Washington crossed "red lines".

