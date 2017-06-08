Israel’s occupation: 50 years of Palestinian oppression

After 50 years of Israeli war crimes on Palestinian land, the world has to act and ban Israeli settlement goods.
Recent Posts
Most Popular
GCC nations issue more threats against Qatar
Gulf crisis continues to escalate despite efforts by US and Kuwait to calm rising tensions among GCC member states.
Questions raised over $110bn arms deal to Saudi Arabia
Donald Trump green-lighting weapon sales withheld by Obama over concerns about Saudi Arabia's conduct of war in Yemen.
US, Israel ‘jointly engaged in street fighting’ at UN
US and Israel lead a campaign of intimidation against the UN to forcibly rehabilitate Israel's international standing.
To make peace in Middle East, start from the end
Donald Trump may have a unique opportunity to provide a blueprint for an 'ultimate deal' between Israel and Palestine.
Analysis: Why is Turkey deploying troops to Qatar?
Turkey's decision is not necessarily anti-Saudi, but it is definitely pro-Qatari, say analysts.